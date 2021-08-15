Sporting KC win on the road against FC Dallas, maintain first place in Western Conference

Sporting Kansas City forward Daniel Salloi (20) kicks a goal against FC Dallas defender Nkosi Burgess (14) during the second half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, in Frisco, Texas. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

FRICSO, Texas — After a few games with heavy rotations to the starting lineup, Sporting Kansas City visited FC Dallas and walked away with a 2-0 victory.

Alan Pulido returned to the starting lineup and slotted a pass from Gadi Kinda in the 11th minute into the back of the night from a tight angle to put the visitors up early.

That marked the Mexican’s eight goal of the season and third in his last three starts.

“Coming to places like this, we knew we were going to have to grind it out,” Captain Johnny Russell said. “We showed in our game tonight what we’ve shown in previous away games: that we’re up for any challenge.”

SKC is now unbeaten in their last 5 road games (4-0-1).

Russell assisted Sporting’s second goal. He found Dániel Sallói in the second half who controlled the ball after fighting off a defender and rifled a shot into the back of the net.

The Hungarian’s strike was his 11th of the season tying him with Seattle’s Raúl Ruidíaz and putting him one behind New England Revolution forward Gustavo Bou for the league lead.

“I figured Johnny was going to cross the ball so I made the movement towards the ball and the defender couldn’t clear it out. I was aware so I was on my toes and just tried to get it out of his legs,” Sallói said. “It felt really good hitting that ball. I’m very happy that gave us a two-goal lead. Honestly, I think we needed it.”

Sporting now head home for a midweek matchup with the Portland Timbers on August 18. Sporting lost to Portland in earlier this year, one of only 3 road losses.