LANARCA, Cyprus — Sporting Kansas City forward Marinos Tzinois joined the Cyprus men’s national team for a UEFA Nations League match against Estonia and scored the game-winning goal in world class fashion.

The 20-year-old earned the start for his country and in the 19th minute, bagged his first ever score for Cyprus.

Tzionis received the ball on the left side of the attacking third and cut inside and fired a strike from 20 yards out that ricocheted off the bottom of the crossbar and into the net.

The winger, who joined SKC in the offseason, has appeared in four matches for the club this season, including a start in a 2-0 loss on the road to the Colorado Rapids.

He will rejoin Sporting as they travel to Vancouver to play the Whitecaps in search of their first road victory of the season.