KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Sporting Kansas City ended their home matches on a high note.

With a 1-0 over Seattle Sounders FC, SKC is 11-15-7 with one more match to go in the season.

Willy Agada scored the game’s lone goal and the eighth of this season in the ten games he’s been in Kansas City.

Agada’s goal came in the 41st minute with assists from Remi Walter and Dániel Sallói.

Sporting was aggressive on offense with 11 of their 16 shots on goal.

Sporting is on the road to FC Dallas for their last match of the season on Sunday.