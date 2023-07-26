KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Sporting Kansas City will be without its top goal scorer when the team plays against striker Alan Pulido’s former team.

Pulido has been suspended for two games in Leagues Cup play after he received a red card in Sporting’s last Leagues Cup game against FC Cincinnati.

Cincinnati center-back Yerson Mosquera pushed Pulido after a hard foul. As Pulido went to get in Mosquera’s face, they butted heads and Pulido received a red card.

SKC lost to Cincy 2-2 on penalty kicks.

Once a highly anticipated Leagues Cup match with Pulido’s previous Mexican club, Chivas, has now lost its luster.

The Mexican striker leads Sporting with 10 goals, and his absence takes away a big part of their attack. Dániel Sallói is behind him with five goals while Johnny Russell and Erik Thommy have three apiece.

C.D. Guadalajara comes to Kansas City undefeated this year and hosts Cincinnati on Thursday night.

If Sporting makes it to the knockout stage of the tournament, Pulido will miss the first knockout match. Pulido is eligible for Sporting’s next regular season match against the San Jose Earthquakes on Aug. 26.

Sporting hosts Chivas at 9 p.m. Monday.