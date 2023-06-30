KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Sporting KC’s beloved striker is finally back to his prime form this season.

Alan Pulido was voted MLS Player of the Month for June.

The 32-year-old scored a club record and MLS-best six goals this month in addition to contributing a game-winning assist. Pulido has been one of the main reasons for Sporting turning around their historically bad start this season.

The Mexican striker scored in four straight regular-season matches from June 3 to June 21. He is the seventh player in club history to do so and the first since Johnny Russell in 2021. Seven of Sporting’s eight goals in June were either scored or assisted by Pulido.

The World Cup veteran missed the entire 2022 season due to knee surgery and returned to the field in April after missing 45 consecutive regular season matches. Pulido leads Sporting this season with 11 goal contributions (eight goals, three assists) across all competitions.

Pulido is the first SKC player to win MLS Player of the Month since Felipe Gutierrez won the award in March 2018.