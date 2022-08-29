KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Led by midfielder Erik Thommy’s exceptional play, Sporting Kansas City have won two games in a row for the first time this season and it earned him a spot among the best players of the week.

The German midseason signing was named to the Week 27 Team of the Week after another quality performance in a home win against the San Jose Earthquakes.

Thommy created four chances, won 9 duels and had 8 recoveries to go along with his 96.7% passing accuracy in the win that gives the club hopes of a late-season push for a playoff spot.

Joining from VfB Stuttgart in July, Thommy has helped SKC to three wins in his five starts, scoring twice in the process.

Though he wasn’t credited with the assist, his attacking play led to Daniel Salloi’s game-winning goal.

Thommy becomes the 10th SKC player to make a Team of the Week roster this season.

Week 27 Team of the Week

Goalkeeper: Sebastian Breza (CF Montreal)

Defenders: Kai Wagner (Philadelphia Union), Jack Maher (Nashville SC), Steven Moreira (Columbus Crew)

Midfielders: Erik Thommy (Sporting Kansas City), Cristian Casseres Jr. (New York Red Bulls), Daniel Gazdag (Philadelphia Union), Facundo Torres (Orlando City)

Forwards: Diego Fagundez (Austin FC), Javier Hernandez (LA Galaxy), Federico Bernardeschi (Toronto FC)

Head Coach: Josh Wolff (Austin FC)

Bench: Jonathan Bond (LA Galaxy), Julio Cascante (Austin FC), Alan Velasco (FC Dallas), Dairon Asprilla (Portland Timbers), Lorenzo Insigne (Toronto FC), Luis Amarilla (Minnesota United), Tesho Akindele (Orlando City)