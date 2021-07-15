Sporting KC’s Gianluca Busio starting for USMNT in Gold Cup match against Martinique

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Sporting Kansas City’s young star Gianluca Busio is making history in the U.S. Men’s National Team’s match against Martinique on Thursday night.

Busio was tapped to start Thursday night for the game at Children’s Mercy Park in Kansas City, Kansas.

That makes him the second youngest USMNT player to start a Gold Cup match at 19 years and 48 days old. He’s behind only striker Juan Agudelo who was 18 years and 196 days old when he made his first Gold Cup start with USMNT in 2011.

Another milestone in his home 🏟.



At 19 years, 48 days, tonight @gbusio13 will become the second youngest 🇺🇸 player to start a @GoldCup match.



He comes in behind only @JuanAgudelo who started at 18 years, 196 days on June 7, 2011 vs. 🇨🇦.#MTQvUSA | #GoldCup21 pic.twitter.com/2OI2p7JIfv — U.S. Soccer MNT (@USMNT) July 16, 2021

Busio was called up to the U.S. Men’s National Team earlier this month ahead of the Gold Cup. He’s Sporting’s first homegrown player to get selected to the national team.

The 19-year-old has shined for Sporting this season, and now he’s donning the Stars and Stripes for the senior team for the first time this summer.

When he was initially called up, USMNT coach Gregg Berhalter said he’s impressed with Busio’s progression as a defensive midfielder and as an attacker.

USMNT won its first Gold Cup match last Sunday against Haiti 1-0 thanks to Sam Vines goal in the 8th minute.

Thursday night, USMNT faces island nation Martinique. The U.S. is 2-0-0 all-time against Martinique, with both previous matches coming in the Gold Cup group stage.

Kickoff is at 9 p.m. Catch Busio in the No. 6 jersey.