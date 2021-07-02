Sporting KC’s Jamil Roberts’ championship-winning goal in Final Four for Best Play at 2021 ESPYS

Marshall’s Jamil Roberts (11) celebrates his game-winning goal in overtime of the NCAA College Cup championship soccer match against the Indiana in Cary, N.C., Monday, May 17, 2021. Marshall won 1-0 in overtime. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Before joining Sporting Kansas City after being selected in the 2021 MLS SuperDraft, Jamil Roberts was busy winning a national championship with the Marshall Thundering Herd.

His championship-winning goal in extra-time not only brought the first ever title for the men’s soccer program, but was nominated for Best Play at the 2021 ESPYS.

Thirty-two plays faced off in a tournament style bracket where fan votes decided which play would move on to the next round.

The former Marshall forward’s game-winner is one of four remaining Best Play nominees:

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray’s Hail Mary pass to DeAndre Hopkins

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf’s chase down tackle on Budda Baker after interception

Simon Biles becomes first woman in history to land Yurchenko double pike in a competition

Jamil Roberts scores overtime game winner and wins Marshall’s first men’s soccer title

Fans can vote for their favorite play online and tune in to the 2021 ESPYS awards July 10 to see who comes out on top.