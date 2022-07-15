KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Sporting Kansas City will be without one of its defenders for a couple of months.

Kortne Ford tested positive for a performance-enhancing substance and has been suspended 10 MLS games for violating the MLS Substance Abuse and Behavioral Health (SABH) Policy.

The suspension began on July 13, 2022. During the term of the suspension, he cannot participate in exhibition games and scrimmages, or tournaments, including Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup games.

Ford will be eligible to play again for Sporting Kansas City beginning with the September 13 game against D.C. United.

