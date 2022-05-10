KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Sporting KC’s late game surge was enough to pull out a win.

SKC won 4-2 to FC Dallas in the Round of 32 of the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup.

After two first half goals for Dallas by Franco Jara and Eddie Munjoma, Nikola Vujnovic put Sporting on the board in the 61st minute.

In the last minute of stoppage time, a Remi Walter corner kick was headed in by Marinos Tzionis to send the game into extra time.

In the 94th minute, Khiry Shelton’s shot in the box bounced off Dallas goalie Jimmy Maurer and then bounced off of Edwin Cerrillo into the goal to give SKC the lead and ultimately the win.

Shelton scored a goal in the 113th minute to seal the deal.

Late game substitutions Johnny Russell and Daniel Sallói sparked the team that was lagging in ball possession.

The draw for the Round of 16 will be on Thursday.