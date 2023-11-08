KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Sporting Kansas City’s playoff hero Logan Ndenbe has played his last game of the season after suffering a torn ACL against St. Louis City on Sunday.

The left-back was pivotal to Sporting’s historic sweep over the cross-state and No. 1 seed rival in Round One of the MLS Cup Playoffs.

Ndenbe sustained the injury in the 62nd minute of Sunday’s match and is expected to be out for seven to nine months.

“I’ll come back stronger,” Ndenbe said in media availability on Wednesday.

The Belgian scored first in both playoff matches against St. Louis, the first two goals of his career.

The 23-year-old has 25 appearances in both of his first two seasons with Sporting since arriving from French club Guingamp in early 2022.

8-seed SKC has reached the Western Conference semifinals for the fourth time in six seasons. They wait to face either the Houston Dynamo FC or Real Salt Lake in a single-elimination match on the weekend of Nov. 25-26.