KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Now that his player visa has finished processing, Sporting Kansas City’s newest signing, Nikola Vujnovic, arrived in Kansas City and received what he called a “warm welcome“.

The Montenegrin posted a photo from his window showing a blanket of white snow over downtown Kansas City.

“Hey KC, I expected the ‘warm’ welcome,” Vujnovic said.

The 25-year-old is no stranger to snow having played in Belgrade, Serbia for the last few seasons, but with the weather in Kansas City breaking the 80 degree threshold last week, he may have hoped for some more of the same.

It’s not clear whether Vujnovic will be available to travel to Colorado to play the Rapids with the team this weekend, but SKC will hope to include him in the game day roster soon.

Sporting has scored 2 goals in 2 games with a 1-1-0 record. It’s early in the season, but last season, Sporting KC had one of the highest goal-scoring tallies in the league.

SKC kick off against the Rapids on Saturday at 8 p.m.