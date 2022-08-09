KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Sporting Kansas City’s new striker found the back of the net twice in an underdog victory over the Los Angeles Galaxy earning him a spot on the Week 24 Team of the Week bench.

Nigerian William Agada, who joined the club last month from Hapoel Jerusalem in Israel, scored two of the four goals for SKC in their first win since July 9.

Agada’s first goal needed the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) to verify it crossed the line completely after a string of impressive saves from the Galaxy goalkeeper.

The Nigerian celebrated by soaring into manager Peter Vermes’ arms.

“He came running and wanted to jump and for me to catch him. I’m a decently fit guy, but I don’t know if I was catching that. It was good,” Vermes said. “He told me yesterday if he scored, he’s going to do that. I was a little bit prepared.”

Agada found the back of the net for the second time near the end of the first half to send the club into the break with a 3-0 lead, thanks to an assist from Daniel Salloi.

“To be honest, it’s not all about me, it’s all about the team. The guys put me in that situation. So, a big shout out to Daniel for the assist, [Erik] Thommy too, really everyone,” Agada said. “Everybody was fighting on the field. The standing ovation is not just for me, it’s for all the boys. It’s amazing.”

Agada is the eighth SKC player to be named to a Team of the Week roster this season and the first since Nicolas Isimat-Mirin and Johnny Russell (bench) were named to the squad in Week 20.

Week 24 Team of the Week

Goalkeeper: Drake Callender (Inter Miami FC)

Defenders: Andrew Gutman (Atlanta United), Joel Waterman (CF Montreal), Henry Kessler (New England Revolution), Alvaro Barreal (FC Cincinnati)

Midfielders: Lucas Zelarayan (Colombus Crew), Jonathan Osorio (Toronto FC), Sebastian Driussi (Austin FC)

Forwards: Cristian Arango (LAFC), Gyasi Zardes (Colorado Rapids), Kacper Przybylko (Chicago Fire)

Coach: Robin Fraser (Colorado Rapids)

Bench: Djordje Petrovic (New England Revolution), Ranko Veselinovic (Vancouver Whitecaps), Xherdan Shaqiri (Chicago Fire), Lorenzo Insigne (Toronto FC), Santiago Moreno (Portland Timbers), Diego Rubio (Colorado Rapids), William Agada (Sporting Kansas City)