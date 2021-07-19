Sporting KC’s Peter Vermes, 2 players on MLS health safety protocol

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — After a two week break, Sporting Kansas City is back on the pitch.

Sporting KC held virtual media availability ahead of Wednesday’s match against San Jose.

The team’s lineup will already look different with the absence of midfielder Gianluca Busio and striker Alan Pulido to international duty. Now more shakeups could happen.

Manager Peter Vermes told reporters on Monday that two players, including himself are on MLS Health and Safety protocols. He did not name those two players.

He also said midfielder Felip Hernandez, who’s played in six games this season, is on leave for personal reasons.

Even with a few players missing, forward Johnny Russell is sure other players will step up to fill those roles.

“Everyone knows what’s going on in the world right now, circumstances change and they can change quickly. We’ve got more than enough quality players that can step in,” Russel said. “The guys that do step in that maybe haven’t been playing. This is an opportunity to show what we can do.”

Second place Sporting hosts San Jose at Children’s Mercy Park on Wednesday with a 7:30 p.m. kickoff.