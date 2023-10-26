KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Sporting Kansas City striker Alan Pulido is one of three finalists for the MLS Comeback Player of the Year.

Pulido missed all of the 2022 season rehabbing from knee surgery and returned in April to lead the club with 15 goals and three assists this season.

Pulido is up against Atlanta United FC defender Miles Robinson and Seattle Sounders FC midfielder João Paulo.

The 32-year-old has tallied 30 goals and 11 assists in 67 matches across all competitions and is at the top of the club’s all-time regular season goals per game chart with 0.46 goals per game.

The Mexican national player was also named MLS Player of the Month with a club-record six goals. He became the second player in Sporting history to score 12 goals in 12 consecutive regular season matches from June 3 to Sept. 9.

Pulido’s 13 goals since the start of June are second most in MLS and his four multi-goal games were also second most in MLS this season.

He will look to lead SKC in Round 1 of the MLS Cup Playoffs as they face Western Conference number 1 seed St. Louis City on Sunday at 9:25 p.m.