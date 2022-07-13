KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Sporting Kansas City midfielder Roger Espinoza’s long-distance goal against CF Montreal has been crowned the Goal of the Week.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, the miraculous 44.1-yard chip shot won the Twitter poll to take home the crown, though he barely edged Charlotte FC’s Andre Shinyashiki’s long-range effort against the Columbus Crew, winning by under 2% of the vote.

In vintage Espinoza style, the Honduran applied pressure and deflected a pass from Montreal defender Romell Quioto and continued his tenacious effort leading to an interception of Quioto’s errant touch.

Espinoza started the break himself and lofted the ball at 44.2 mph over the head of goalkeeper Sebastian Breza.

His second goal of the season drew the game level and provided a boost as SKC earned a come-from-behind win over Montreal, just the club’s second road win of the year.

Espinoza and Sporting return to action midweek on Wednesday against Minnesota United as part of Rivalry Week at 7 p.m. from Allianz Field.

SKC then finish their road trip on Sunday, July 17 at Rio Tinto Stadium against Real Salt Lake.