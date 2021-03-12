Sporting KC’s Tim Melia rated in top 5 goalkeepers on Major League Soccer podcast

KANSAS CITY, KANSAS – OCTOBER 07: Tim Melia #29 of Sporting Kansas City blocks a penalty kick by Robert Beric #27 of the Chicago Fire during the game at Children’s Mercy Park on October 07, 2020 in Kansas City, Kansas. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Sporting KC’s Tim Melia has caught a lot of incoming soccer balls during his career, but he recently caught the attention of a host on the Major League Soccer podcast, “Extratime.”

The hosts of the official MSL podcast were talking about the top five goalkeepers in the league. Host David Gass ranked him at number four.

“He’s been consistent over the last few years, and I think he’s held a lot of things down as KC has struggled defensively at times with his ability to organize the backline and his communication,” Gass said in the podcast.

The host referred to Melia as the “PK saver,” a nod to the goalkeeper’s knack for stopping penalty kicks and direct shots on goal. Last season, he preserved the team’s spot in the Western Conference semifinals when he thwarted each shootout attempt from San Jose.

Melia also vaulted to the top of a Sporting KC record last year when the team shut out the Houston Dynamo, 4-0. It was his 46th clean sheet, beating former record holder Jimmy Nielsen.

Sporting KC kicks off the 2021 season on April 17 facing the Red Bulls in New York. Their first home game is the following week, April 23, against Orlando City SC.