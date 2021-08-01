Sporting loses 2-1 at home to FC Dallas, Russell scores 3rd of the season

KANSAS CITY, KANSAS – MARCH 07: A general view as fans walk outside Children’s Mercy Park prior to the game between the Houston Dynamo and Sporting Kansas City at Children’s Mercy Park on March 07, 2020 in Kansas City, Kansas. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Sporting Kansas City lost for the first time at Children’s Mercy Park this season 2-1 to FC Dallas who won their first game on the road.

Sporting were without Gianluca Busio (USA) and Alan Pulido (Mexico) who are away on international duty, and Felipe Hernandez who is away on personal reasons.

Dallas did not have Justin Che and Beni Redzic available for the matchup.

Head coach Peter Vermes returned to the sideline after recovering from COVID-19.

Paxton Pomykal beat goalkeeper Tim Melia from distance in the third minute of the match making SKC play from behind for virtually the entire game.

Sporting stayed on the offensive with their high-pressure style forcing turnovers, but were unable to find the back of the net in the first half.

Dallas struck early in the second half as well when Jesus Ferreira beat Melia from distance in the 51st minute to make it 2-0.

“We allowed two quality players to make shots from distance. They may not usually score from there, but today they hit two very good shots and scored,” SKC defender Andreu Fontàs said. “It’s frustrating because I think we tried to push them back. We did it in a lot of other games, but today I think that it was impossible. As I said, they scored two goals in two key moments. They then tried to stop the game and the referee allowed them to.”

After a getting a goal called back on an offside call, Sporting managed to make the game 2-1 in the 85th minute on a header from captain Johnny Russell who scored his third of the season.

“It was a great goal by Johnny (Russell). But we couldn’t find it at the end. I have no complaints about our guys other than we just have to be ready for the start of the game,” Vermes said. “That was it. I’ll make sure that that happens next time. (It’s) tough just because I thought we put everything in it.”

FC Dallas had 38 clearances while Sporting owned possession with 58.6%.

SKC was in position to take sole possession of first place in the Western Conference after Seattle lost another game.

Sporting can still jump to the top of the table with the Sounders leading by two points and a game in hand.

FC Dallas will now travel to Lumen Field to face the Sounders who have lost three of their last four.

Sporting Kansas City head west to Los Angeles to take on LAFC in a rematch of the June 26 matchup that saw SKC come out victorious, 2-1.