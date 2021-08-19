Sporting sign 12th academy product on roster, 19-year-old Jake Davis

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Another Sporting Kansas City Academy product will be suiting up with the first team as 19-year-old midfielder Jake Davis becomes the 12th homegrown player on the roster.

Davis is the 19th overall academy player to make it to the first team joining Grayson Barber, Ozzie Cisneros, Brooks Thompson, Kaveh Rad and Kayden Pierre as the 2021 signings.

“Jake is a hardworking competitor who is versatile,” Peter Vermes, Sporting Kansas City Manager and Sporting Director, said. “He has a good understanding of the club culture at Sporting KC and we look forward to his continued development.”

Davis started 28 of the last 37 appearances for Sporting Kansas City II in three USL Championship seasons.

The young midfielder represented the United States at the U-17 level during the 19th annual Nike International Friendlies in 2019.

Vermes has long made the Pro Player Pathway a focus for the organization and Davis is the latest player to make his way to the senior team.

With the departure of homegrown midfielder Gianluca Busio to Venezia FC in Italy and the signing of Jose Mauri from Talleres, Vermes is looking to bolster his midfield as Sporting continue their hunt to remain atop the Western Conference and a shot at the MLS Cup.