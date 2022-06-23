KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Sporting Kansas City have signed 22-year-old Nigerian striker William Agada through 2023, with two option years.

Since 2018, Agada has scored 37 goals in four seasons in the Israeli Premier League and Liga Leimut for two clubs.

“It is a dream to play for a club like this and I hope to come in and help the team succeed. This is a great opportunity for me and I can’t wait to compete in front of the fans in Kansas City,” Agada said.

Agada will join the club on July 7 when the secondary transfer window opens and will occupy an international roster spot.

Joining Gadi Kinda as the second player to join Sporting KC from Israel in the last few seasons, Agada will fill a much-needed roster spot up front for Kansas City.

With injuries to Designated Player and Mexican international Alan Pulido and Montenegrin Nikola Vujnovic, who was brought in to fill Pulido’s void, Sporting KC has had only one player fill the “true striker” role, Khiry Shelton.

Despite a 5-foot-9-inch frame, Agada has shown the ability to consistently score with his head. He also provides speed on the counter attack and finds space behind defenses to exploit and find one-one-one opportunities against goalkeepers.