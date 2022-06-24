Daniel Salloi celebrates after scoring versus Union Omaha in the quarterfinals of the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup (Courtesy Sporting Kansas City)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup draw on Thursday determined which teams would host the semifinal round and Sporting Kansas City will travel to face Sacramento Republic FC in California.

Representing the USL Championship, Sacramento are the sole lower-division team remaining in the competition after back-to-back upsets over MLS clubs.

The winner earns a berth in the championship game and will face the winner between the New York Red Bulls and the eventual winner between Orlando City and Nasvhille.

The draw also determined hosting priorities for the final game.

Nashville/Orlando Sporting Kansas City New York Red Bulls Sacramento Republic

If Sporting advance, they will only host the championship game at Children’s Mercy Park if the New York Red Bulls advance from the other semifinal.

Sacramento are coming off a 2-1 “cupset” victory over the Los Angeles Galaxy. Led by their defense, the USL Championship side has only allowed 3 goals in the last 10 matches across all competitions.

SKC defeated USL League 1 side Union Omaha by a 6-0 score line in the quarterfinals at home.

The club is in search of becoming the only MLS club to win the tournament, named for former Kansas City Wizards owner Lamar Hunt, five times, which would also tie the record for most wins all time with Maccabi Los Angeles and Bethlehem Steel.

Sporting and Sacramento will play on July 27, with the official date yet to be determined.