KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Sporting KC’s manager Peter Vermes was particularly perturbed after the team’s loss to the New England Revolution.

The Revolution took a late lead in the 87th minute after an Emmanuel Boateng goal but a tackle on SKC’s Khiry Shelton went uncalled and led to the goal. Vermes said there is no excuse not to call that foul.

“Emphatic 100% foul.”

“He’s facing the goal, guy comes from the side, takes both his legs out from under him,” Vermes said. “Absolute 100% miss on the referee’s position.”

“The difference is Khiry’s not a [designated player] and [NE’s Carles Gil] is.”

Shelton agreed and said he doesn’t get many calls from officials and thinks it may be because he is not a high-profile player.

“I don’t care if I’m big, a big profile player, if I get fouled, it’s a foul and they need to start calling that stuff,” Shelton said.

“I was fouled and hopefully the league fixes that. It’s a continuous thing. I get fouled all the time and they don’t call it.”

There were 19 fouls total called in the match, 10 of them for New England. New England also got four yellow cards called on them while Sporting got two.

Midfielder Oriol Russell received his second yellow card in the 48th minute and Sporting played a man down almost the whole second half.

Vermes believed that penalty made all the difference in the game, along with the no-call on Shelton.

“We were back in the game and then, unfortunately, get the second yellow so early in the half that we couldn’t take advantage of [Sporting’s second-half goal].”

“He’s [the official] already put us in the hole with the second yellow but the fact that he misses that, it’s unacceptable to me.”

Sporting is on the road to Nashville SC next week with a 5 p.m. start.

