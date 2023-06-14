ROELAND PARK, Kan. — A Roeland Park couple hopes to help a Sporting Kansas City Super Fan.

Shameless Hoskin-Grove is a drummer at Sporting KC games.

The Harrisonville, Missouri, woman lost an heirloom necklace handed down from her grandmother while at Saturday’s Sporting KC match. She says the pendant was passed down through three generations.

The necklace has two arrows pointing down with a turquoise center.

“I’m not going to be upset if anybody picked it up off the ground and thought ‘this is a really cool thing, I’d like to keep it’ or took it to pawn it or something,” Hoskin-Grove said. “I’ll buy it back. I’ll do anything to get it back. It does mean that much, it does.”

The Roeland Park couple heard about Hoskin-Grove’s search for the necklace while watching FOX4 earlier this week.

The couple said they do not know the Sporting KC fan but were compelled to help.

They donated $1,000 to Hoskin-Grove so she can offer a reward to whomever finds the missing necklace.

So far it hasn’t turned up at Sporting Park, but staff there plan to look for it again over the weekend.

If you have the missing pendant, email: Regan.Porter@fox4kc.com who will help you connect with Hoskin-Grove.