‘Sunday with Sporting’ coming to Bar K ahead of 2021 MLS season

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two- and four-legged soccer fans alike can come together at Bar K Dog Park Sunday to get ready for the start of the 2021 Major League Soccer season.

From 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on April 11, the 2-acre dog bar will host Sunday with Sporting, an event for fans and there pups to celebrate Sporting KC and have some fun.

The first 500 folks through the door will get a free #SportingKC bandana for their dog.



The bandana is modeled here by our friend, Doug. As you can see, he loves it.

Sporting KC will open the season on the road on April 17 against the New York Red Bulls. Orlando City SC visits Children’s Mercy Park on April 23 for the home opener.