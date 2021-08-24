Team of the Week: Melia’s 7 saves earn him a spot for week 21

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — After going down a man in the 21st minute of the game against Minnesota United, Sporting Kansas City goalkeeper Tim Melia was pivotal in securing a point on the road.
Melia saved 7 shots in the 0-0 draw as SKC struggled to go forward after Remi Walter’s ejection.
The 7 saves are his third highest career mark, which he has made on three other occasions, including once earlier this year in a 2-0 against the Los Angeles Galaxy.
Melia has been one of the most consistent goalkeepers in the MLS over the last several seasons.
According to SKC, he leads the league in shutouts since 2015 with 57.
Melia’s saves week-in and week-out have helped Sporting remain toward the top of the Western Conference, especially after playing 7 games in 22 days.
Team of the Week – week 21
Goalkeeper: Tim Melia (Sporting Kansas City)
Defenders: Leandro Gonzalez Pirez (Inter Miami FC), Xavier Arreaga (Seattle Sounders). Antonio Carlos (Orlando City)
Midfielders: Marcelino Moreno (Atlanta United) Rodolfo Pizarro (Inter Miami FC), Ryan Gauld (Vancouver Whitecaps), Mark-Anthony Kaye (Colorado Rapids), Diego Fagundez (Austin FC)
Forwards: Adam Buksa (New England Revolution), Jeremy Ebobisse (San Jose Earthquakes)
Bench: Maxime Crepeau (Vancouver Whitecaps), Nkosi Tafari (FC Dallas), Luciano Abecasis (San Jose Earthquakes), Joao Paulo (Seattle Sounders), Quinn Sullivan (Philadelphia Union), Tajon Buchanan (New England Revolution), Sebastian Driussi (Austin FC)