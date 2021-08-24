Team of the Week: Melia’s 7 saves earn him a spot for week 21

Sporting Kansas City goalkeeper Tim Melia leaps to grab the ball as Seattle Sounders midfielder Reed Baker-Whiting (21) looks on during the first half of an MLS soccer match, Sunday, July 25, 2021, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — After going down a man in the 21st minute of the game against Minnesota United, Sporting Kansas City goalkeeper Tim Melia was pivotal in securing a point on the road.

Melia saved 7 shots in the 0-0 draw as SKC struggled to go forward after Remi Walter’s ejection.

The 7 saves are his third highest career mark, which he has made on three other occasions, including once earlier this year in a 2-0 against the Los Angeles Galaxy.

Melia has been one of the most consistent goalkeepers in the MLS over the last several seasons.

Saturday, @TimMelia28 made a season-high seven saves on the way to #SportingKC's third straight road clean sheet.



He now leads all @MLS goalkeepers with 57 shutouts over the last seven seasons. pic.twitter.com/kFY2X1IoGe — Kansas City Wiz (@SportingKC) August 22, 2021

According to SKC, he leads the league in shutouts since 2015 with 57.

Melia’s saves week-in and week-out have helped Sporting remain toward the top of the Western Conference, especially after playing 7 games in 22 days.

The Timmy Special: make it a double. #SportingKC pic.twitter.com/Wc6VlgYfOs — Kansas City Wiz (@SportingKC) August 21, 2021

Team of the Week – week 21

Goalkeeper: Tim Melia (Sporting Kansas City)

Defenders: Leandro Gonzalez Pirez (Inter Miami FC), Xavier Arreaga (Seattle Sounders). Antonio Carlos (Orlando City)

Midfielders: Marcelino Moreno (Atlanta United) Rodolfo Pizarro (Inter Miami FC), Ryan Gauld (Vancouver Whitecaps), Mark-Anthony Kaye (Colorado Rapids), Diego Fagundez (Austin FC)

Forwards: Adam Buksa (New England Revolution), Jeremy Ebobisse (San Jose Earthquakes)

Bench: Maxime Crepeau (Vancouver Whitecaps), Nkosi Tafari (FC Dallas), Luciano Abecasis (San Jose Earthquakes), Joao Paulo (Seattle Sounders), Quinn Sullivan (Philadelphia Union), Tajon Buchanan (New England Revolution), Sebastian Driussi (Austin FC)