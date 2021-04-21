‘They always bring the energy’: Sporting KC set for home opener

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Sporting Kansas City is back at Children’s Mercy Park this Friday, as they host Orlando City SC in their home opener.

Sporting played in front of fans at home games during the shortened 2020 season. But this year, the capacity limit is bumped up to 35%, which is about 6,500 fans.

“They always bring the energy. We feed off of that,” forward Khiry Shelton told FOX4 on Wednesday.

Manager Peter Vermes fans set the ambiance for the game.

“You know that so much is the pressure, the intimidation of the fans, whether it be on the other team or on the home team, to make sure that they play,” Vermes said.

Sporting KC practice and media day is underway here at Children’s Mercy Park.@fox4kc pic.twitter.com/uh8LcGizrn — Jessica Eley (@JessicaEleyTV) April 21, 2021

Fans will get a look at Sporting’s revamped roster, which includes 12 homegrown players and a couple of international signees.

“We’ve got a great group of young players who are certainly beyond their years in terms of quality and mentality,” defender Graham Zusi said.

As for the team’s goals this season, the top one is to win the MLS Cup, the second involves putting themselves in position to bring home a title.

“To me, when you can put yourself in a position to at least compete for the Super Bowl, for the MLS Cup, you put yourself in that position, that’s a competitive team.

A win over Orlando would give Coach Peter Vermes career win number 600.

