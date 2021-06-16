‘They don’t get phased’: Sporting Kansas City continues comeback streak

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Sporting Kansas City has proved you can never count them out of a match.

“The good thing is they don’t get phased. They don’t get in a place where they’re all of a sudden negativity sits in. They know that the game is 90 minutes long and that, through their play, they can achieve the result they want,” Sporting KC Manager Peter Vermes told reporters after on a training session on Wednesday.

With a 5-2-2 record, Sporting KC’s results have come in gritty fashion.

Through nine matches, the team has rallied from behind five separate times — capturing four wins while earning one draw.

The team calls it a good character builder.

“We don’t want to go down, but we know the quality we have on the team. We’re more than capable of coming back, time and time again. That’ll be the case if we do concede goals. We know we’re going to create chances to score them,” Sporting KC forward Johnny Russell said.

In fact, Sporting has done a lot of scoring. The team has a league-leading 16 goals, with Alan Pulido netting a team-best five goals.

It’s great to be the “comeback kids” for now. But Sporting hopes to start getting ahead sooner in their games.

“It gives us a lot of confidence. It’s something that we don’t want to keep doing,” Sporting KC goalkeeper Tim Melia said. “There is going to be a point where we’re not going to be able to come from behind.”

Sporting hits the road to face the Portland Timbers on Saturday. Kansas City is in 2nd place in the MLS’ Western Conference with 18 points. Portland sits in 7th place.