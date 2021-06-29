Three Sporting Kansas City players named to week 10 Team of the Week

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — After another come from behind win over LAFC, Gianluca Busio, Dániel Sallói were named to the starting lineup of the MLS Team of the Week and Andreu Fontàs is on the bench.

It is the third time Busio and Sallói have earned the honor this season, the latter being named for the second consecutive week.

Sallói has made it on the score sheet four times in the month of June, bringing his season tally to seven, which leads the team. That’s also good for third in Major League Soccer behind Javier “Chicharito” Hernández (LA Galaxy, 10) and Raúl Ruidíaz (Seattle Sounders, 9).

Although, he did not score, Busio’s play with and without the ball placed the 19-year-old in the starting lineup of the week 10 Team of the Week.

The teenager, who is linked with a move to European football, provided the match-winning secondary assist to Sallói, won five tackles, and 12 duels, both game highs.

Busio

✅ Match-winning assist

✅ Match-high five tackles won

✅ Match-high 12 duels won



Salloi

✅ Match-winning goal

✅ Match-winning goal on his ONLY SHOT in the match

✅ FOURTH match-winning goal on the season to lead @MLS #SportingKC pic.twitter.com/JVrWBPbI2Q — Sporting Kansas City (@SportingKC) June 28, 2021

Fontàs’ defensive performance earned him his first Team of the Week of the season with a game-high 69 completed passes in Saturday’s victory. The Spaniard added 6 interceptions and 10 recoveries.

Week 10 marks the eighth time this season that an SKC player was named to the Team of the Week, only failing to do so week 3 and week 8.

Team of the Week

Goalkeeper: Marko Marić (Houston Dynamo)

Defenders: Gudmundur Thórarinsson (NYCFC), Aljaž Struna (CF Montréal), Julian Araujo (LA Galaxy)

Midfielders: Dániel Sallói (SKC), Álvaro Medrán (Chicago Fire), Gianluca Busio (SKC), Luciano Acosta (FC Cincinnati), Nani (Orlando City)

Forwards: Ricardo Pepi (FC Dallas), Javier “Chicharito” Hernández (LA Galaxy)

Sporting now look to extend their winning streak to three as they hit the road to Los Angeles to pay a visit to the Galaxy at Dignity Health Sports Park.