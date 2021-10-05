Three Sporting KC players earn Team of the Week honors following 4-2 win

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — As Sporting Kansas City and the rest of MLS enter the international break, three players pivotal in the 4-2 victory over the Houston Dynamo at home earned week 29 Team of the Week honors.

Forwards Johnny Russell and Dániel Sallói and midfielder Gadi Kinda were among the best of the best this week in Major League Soccer.

Johnny Russell making @MLS TOTW and Daniel Salloi and Gadi Kinda rounding out the bench!#SportingKC pic.twitter.com/qCqoKiG8dJ — Sporting Kansas City (@SportingKC) October 4, 2021

Russell’s bookend-brace helped secure the victory as he scored in his 5th consecutive match, tying Kansas City legend Preki’s record.

Sallói continued his breakout season and hunt for the scoring title, bringing his total to 16 on the season. Kinda assisted on the goal and Sallói returned the favor in the second half.

The Hungarian now has a combined 23 goal and assist total which leads the MLS and makes him an MVP contender.

He will join his national team for three matches next week for the 2022 World Cup qualifiers.

Kinda scored his fifth goal and added his fourth assist of the season. He will join the Israel men’s national team for their qualifiers in October.

Sporting continue their battle with the Seattle Sounders for the top spot in the Western Conference on October 17 in Vancouver against the Whitecaps.

Team of the Week – Week 29

Goalkeepers: Andre Blake (Philadelphia Union)

Defenders: Andrew Gutman (New York Red Bulls), Mamadou Fall (LAFC), Walker Zimmerman (Nashville FC)

Midfielders: Cecilio Dominguez (Austin FC), Cristian Roldan (Seattle Sounders), Joao Paulo (Seattle Sounders), Johnny Russell (Sporting KC)

Forwards: Romell Quioto (CF Montreal), Brian White (Vancouver Whitecaps), Yeferson Soteldo (Toronto FC)

Coach: Wilfried Nancy (CF Montreal)

Bench: Phelipe (FC Dallas), Alex Callens (NYCFC), Gadi Kinda (Sporting KC), Alejandro Bedoya (Philadelphia Union), Dániel Sallói (Sporting KC), Daryl Dike (Orlando City), Jaroslaw Niezgoda (Portland Timbers)