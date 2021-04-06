Throwback: KC Wiz featured in Mitchell & Ness ‘Since ’96’ collection celebrating 25 years of MLS

21 Apr 1996: Team photo of the Kansas City Wizards before a game against the San Jose Clash at Spartan Stadium in San Jose, California. The Wizards won the game 3-2. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Dunn /Allsport

PHILADELPHIA — Global clothing brand Mitchell & Ness has teamed up with New Era and Major League Soccer to release the Since ’96 collection celebrating 25 years of the MLS.

Sporting Kansas City, featured as the Kansas City Wiz, takes part as the collection will feature teams from the inaugural MLS season in 1996, along with some other participating teams.

The Since ’96 collection includes a Mitchell & Ness polo, sublimed mesh jersey, a 90’s style color-blocked hoodie, a windbreaker and long-sleeve t-shirt. Four New Era style hats will also be available.

“After an amazing 25 years of Major League Soccer, we’re honored to launch our Since ’96 retro collaboration to celebrate the Clubs that laid the League’s foundation for its explosive growth,” Carter Ladd, MLS SVP, said.

Featured clubs that were part of the inaugural 1996 season will have a “founding club embellishment” on their items. All items will include an embossed “Since ’96” hangtag.

The founding clubs featured are:

Los Angeles Galaxy

Colorado Rapids

Columbus Crew

New England Revolution

Dallas Burn (FC Dallas)

D.C. United

Kansas City Wiz (Sporting Kansas City)

San Jose Clash (San Jose Earthquakes)

The Seattle Sounders, Portland Timbers and Canadian side Vancouver 86ers (Vancouver Whitecaps) are the additional clubs featured.

“As the leading sports nostalgic company, Mitchell & Ness is thrilled to be a part of the initial re-launch of the throwback MLS logos,” Kevin Wulff, Mitchell & Ness CEO, said. “Fans have waited 20+ years to see these marks reintroduced, and we can’t wait to deliver this authentic product to market.”

The collection is available online through the Mitchell & Ness and Major League Soccer websites, as well as at team retails stores, stadiums and Dicks Sporting Goods.