Tim Melia 7 saves, clean sheet earn him spot on MLS Team of the Week

Sporting Kansas City goalkeeper Tim Melia throws the ball during the first half of an MLS soccer match against the Houston Dynamo Saturday, May 29, 2021, in Kansas City, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Sporting Kansas City held the Los Angeles Galaxy scoreless for the first time at home and just the second time this season in a 2-0 victory on the Fourth of July.

The clean sheet and season high 7 saves earned goalkeeper Tim Melia a spot on the week 11 MLS Team of the Week.

Melia’s saves come on 7 shots on target from the Galaxy giving him a save percentage of 100%.

Although LA was without their league-leading goal-scorer, Javier “Chicharito” Hernández, Melia remained sharp between the posts, especially in the first half when he made some big saves.

Bend, but don't break.



Tim standing on his head back there so far!#LAvSKC | #SportingKC pic.twitter.com/9XZG3lhyMk — Sporting Kansas City (@SportingKC) July 5, 2021

“The amount of times they whipped balls across our six right in front of my face, whether it was Zusi or Ilie or Fontàs getting a body on someone and just kind of disrupting them and not allowing them to get clean headers, that happened probably four or five times in the first half,” Melia said. “We’re going to have games like this. We’re going to have games where we don’t start the way that we would like to but I think the resilience that we showed tonight is more important.”

Melia is just the fourth keeper to reach the 7-save threshold this season.

Week 11 Team of the Week

Goalkeeper: Tim Melia (Sporting Kansas City)

Defenders: Kevin Paredes (D.C. United), Eddie Segura (LAFC), Andy Najar (D.C. United)

Midfielders: Ignacio Aliseda (Chicago Fire), Randall Leal (Nashville SC), Alex Ring (Austin FC), Álvaro Medrán (Chicago Fire), Tajon Buchanan (New England Revolution)

Forwards: Patryk Klimala (New York Red Bulls), Cecilio Domínguez (Austin FC)

Bench: Carlos Coronel (New York Red Bulls), Geoff Cameron (FC Cincinnati), Alex Roldan (Seattle Sounders), Sean Davis (New York Red Bulls), Mathieu Choinière (CF Montrèal), Gyasi Zardes (Columbus Crew), Ricardo Pepi

Big-time stops come with big-time recognition for Tim Melia.#SportingKC pic.twitter.com/iEBmgTUyGA — Sporting Kansas City (@SportingKC) July 5, 2021

Melia’s selection means SKC has had a Team of the Week player all but two times this season (week 3, week 8).

Sporting will now take an international break for the 2021 CONCACAF Gold Cup and return to Children’s Mercy Park on Wednesday, July 21, 2021 to host the San Jose Earthquakes.