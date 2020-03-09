Tim Melia’s ‘Save of the Game’ preserves clean sheet, helps keeper ascend in Sporting record book

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Kan. -- Sporting Kansas City goalkeeper Tim Melia passed a club legend on Saturday night following a 4-0 victory over the Houston Dynamo.

Melia's 46th shutout vaulted him into the top spot for clean sheets in the Sporting record book, passing Jimmy Nielsen, who had 45 shutouts in four seasons for the club.

Watch the video for this week's "Save of the Game" where Melia managed to get a finger on Memo Roriguez's shot, redirecting it for a corner.

