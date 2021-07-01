US Men’s National Soccer Team coach talks call-up for Sporting Kansas City’s Busio

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Sporting Kansas City midfielder Gianluca Busio was selected to compete with the U.S. Men’s National Soccer Team for the upcoming CONCACAF Gold Cup Tournament.

This is Busio’s first senior national team call up. The 19-year-old does have international experience at the U-17 level.

“It’s about timing, it’s about form, and his time has come,” USMNT coach Gregg Berhalter told reporters on Thursday.

Berhalter said he’s impressed with Busio’s progression as a defensive midfielder, and as an attacker. Busio will be part of a midfield group that Berhalter is calling the team’s potential strength.

“To me, when I look at this roster, it’s an exciting young group of players,” Berhalter said.

Berhalter says he’s impressed with how Busio’s played at the 6, and also at attacking.



“He will play in games, you will see him on the field”@fox4kc — Jessica Eley (@JessicaEleyTV) July 1, 2021

Busio is Sporting KC’s first homegrown player to be called up.