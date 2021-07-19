Vermes: 2 players and himself in safety protocols, entire team vaccinated

Sporting Kansas City manager Peter Vermes talks to a official during the second half of an MLS soccer match against the Vancouver Whitecaps Sunday, May 16, 2021, in Kansas City, Kan. Sporting won 3-0.(AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Ahead of Sporting Kansas City’s return to action on Wednesday against the San Jose Earthquakes, head coach Peter Vermes said that he and two players are in Major League Soccer’s safety protocols.

Vermes added that 100% of the team is vaccinated and did not identify the players’ names.

According to the MLS COVID-19 protocols:

The longest-tenured coach in MLS did not say whether he would be on the sideline for the July 21 matchup with the Earthquakes, or if the players would be either.

If not, the team would be without Gianluca Busio and Alan Pulido who are away on international duty in the 2021 Concacaf Gold Cup, Felipe Hernandez who is away from the team for personal reasons and the two players in the safety protocol.

The last time these two teams faced-off was on May 22, 2021 when SKC paid a visit to PayPal Park and walked away with a 3-1 victory.

Sporting sits three points behind the Seattle Sounders for first place in the west.