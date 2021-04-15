Vermes: Melia, Zusi, McIntosh & Thompson out for season opener, Pulskamp will start at goalie

KANSAS CITY, KANSAS – SEPTEMBER 13: Goalkeeper Tim Melia #29 of Sporting Kansas City directs his teammates against the Minnesota United FC in the second half at Children’s Mercy Park on September 13, 2020 in Kansas City, Kansas. (Photo by Ed Zurga/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Sporting Kansas City manager Peter Vermes announced that goalkeepers Tim Melia, Brooks Thompson and Kendall McIntosh and defender Graham Zusi will not play in the season opener against the New York Red Bulls on April 17.

#SportingKC Peter Vermes: "We start off with an interesting one" then mentions Kendall McIntosh, Brooks Thompson, Tim Melia, Graham Zusi are out



19-year old John Pulskamp will be the Keeper for the time being. Vermes: "He's a beast" — Harold R. Kuntz (@HaroldRKuntz3) April 15, 2021

With three goalkeepers listed as out, 19-year-old John Pulskamp will be the starter at Red Bull Arena.

“He’s a beast,” Vermes said of the young goalkeeper.

Vermes update:



Graham Zusi – "Should be back a lot sooner than everybody thought."

Tim Melia – hopes to be back in a couple weeks.#SportingKC — Harold R. Kuntz (@HaroldRKuntz3) April 15, 2021

Pulskamp spent time with the Los Angeles Galaxy youth academies before joining Sporting in 2020. This will be his first ever minutes with the first team.

Vermes said that Zusi should be back sooner than anticipated and Melia hopes to be back in a couple weeks.