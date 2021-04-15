Vermes: Melia, Zusi, McIntosh & Thompson out for season opener, Pulskamp will start at goalie

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Sporting Kansas City manager Peter Vermes announced that goalkeepers Tim Melia, Brooks Thompson and Kendall McIntosh and defender Graham Zusi will not play in the season opener against the New York Red Bulls on April 17.
With three goalkeepers listed as out, 19-year-old John Pulskamp will be the starter at Red Bull Arena.
“He’s a beast,” Vermes said of the young goalkeeper.
Pulskamp spent time with the Los Angeles Galaxy youth academies before joining Sporting in 2020. This will be his first ever minutes with the first team.
Vermes said that Zusi should be back sooner than anticipated and Melia hopes to be back in a couple weeks.