Veteran defender Ben Sweat signs with Sporting KC

Austin FC defender Ben Sweat (22) head the ball away from Los Angeles FC midfielder Mark-Anthony Kaye (14) during the first half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, April 17, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — With just over two months until the start of the regular season, Sporting Kansas City are making moves to fill out their roster and have signed veteran left back Ben Sweat.

Sweat is no stranger to the MLS having played for the Columbus Crew, NYCFC, Inter Miami FC and Austin FC and appearing in more than 150 games in all competitions.

“This is a winning club and organization that is a top team in the League every year,” Sweat said. “I want to come to Kansas City, work my hardest for the fans and put some silver on my shelves.”

Sweat missed a majority of the 2021 season due to injury, but the 30-year-old left back is the likely replacement for Luis Martins after the club did not pick up his contract option.

The University of South Florida product appeared in two matches for the United States men’s national team in 2018.

Sporting KC kick off the regular season against Atlanta United on February 27 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Welcome to Kansas City, Ben Sweat!



Let's get it 👊 #SportingKC pic.twitter.com/FhrdhdCxhL — Sporting Kansas City (@SportingKC) December 20, 2021