WATCH: US men’s national team shows first look of Gianluca Busio in uniform

Sporting Kansas City midfielder Gianluca Busio (10) in action against the New York Red Bulls during an MLS soccer match, Saturday, April 17, 2021, in Harrison, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — With the 2021 Concacaf Gold Cup starting this weekend, the United States men’s national team has released the first look at Sporting Kansas City midfielder Gianluca Busio in uniform.

The team posted behind-the-scenes images and photos of the selected players donning the Stars and Stripes from their official photoshoot.

The 19-year-old MLS star will wear No. 6 during the tournament which kicks off for the US on Sunday, July 11 at Children’s Mercy Park when they take on Haiti.

USA Group B schedule

Busio has garnered attention from top European leagues for a big money move overseas.

His play this season has earned him three MLS Team of the Week honors and his free kick goal against Houston was awarded the Goal of the Week.

USMNT head coach Gregg Berhalter said he was impressed the with young star’s play and that he would definitely see the field during the Gold Cup.

Berhalter says he’s impressed with how Busio’s played at the 6, and also at attacking.



“He will play in games, you will see him on the field”@fox4kc — Jessica Eley (@JessicaEleyTV) July 1, 2021

“To me, when I look at this roster, it’s an exciting young group of players,” Berhalter said.

Busio is tied for first on SKC with 3 assists on the season and has found the back of the net twice.

“I was excited and didn’t really know what to say exactly. Obviously I said thank you, I’m excited to get in. I’m happy to make the team,” Busio said.

Sporting head coach Peter Vermes said he knows that the teenager has what it takes to perform on the international stage.

“It’s a deserving call up for him. He’s played incredibly well. I think his progression over the last couple of years has been fantastic,” Sporting KC Manager Peter Vermes said. “I can’t say enough about his attitude. I can’t say enough about his maturity for his age.”