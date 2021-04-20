What to know before heading to Children’s Mercy Park this season

KASNAS CITY, Kan. — A win in the season opener on the road against the New York Red Bulls has increased the excitement of opening the doors of Children’s Mercy Park to fans for the home opener.

Sporting Kansas City will welcome back approximately 6,500 fans for their first couple of games and they will re-evaluate that number as the season continues.

But before entering the stadium, fans will need to follow health and safety protocols like masks and social distancing.

Entry

Masks will be required for all fans in attendance at Children’s Mercy Park and staff will be monitoring and maintaining mask compliance.

Tickets will be digitally scanned, eliminating personal contact between guests and staff. Along the same line, walk though metal detectors have been installed.

Fans will be required to receive temperature checks before entry. Anyone who registers a temperature of 100.4 degrees Fahrenheit or higher will wait 10 minutes before trying again. If their temperature registers too high on the re-test, entry will be prohibited.

Only clear bags smaller than 14 inches by 14 inches by 6 inches will be allowed inside.

Signage will direct traffic flow and the stadium bowl will open 90 minutes before kickoff.

Seating

Fans will be required to sit in their assigned seats, as well as remain in their two-seat pods while inside the bowl of the stadium.

Concessions and Sporting Style

No cash will be accepted at concession stands or at the Sporting Style store. The team recommends fans use the Sporting KC app to order on their mobile devices. It is also recommended to pre-order any items from the store.

Signage will dictate traffic flow and social distancing while waiting in line.

Plastic cutlery will be pre-wrapped and meals will be packaged in containers.

A limited number of fans will be allowed inside the shops at a time.

No water fountains will be available for use.

Post-match exit

Fans will exit in groups. A PA announcer will call out the order once the game has finished.

Cleaning

Staff will clean and disinfect touch-point areas before, during and after each match. Trash will be emptied regularly and restrooms routinely checked.

Staff will work with fans to accommodate any additional cleaning or sanitation requests.

