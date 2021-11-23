Who will Sporting KC play in the Western Conference semifinals?

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Three days after a decisive win over the No. 6 Vancouver Whitecaps, No. 3 Sporting Kansas City await the winner of a late Tuesday matchup to find out their opponent in the Western Conference semifinals.

No. 2 Seattle Sounders and No. 7 Real Salt Lake will face off from Lumen Field at 9:30 p.m. in a Western Conference showdown for the final spot in the conference semifinals.

Salt Lake snuck into the seventh seed in a late 1-0 victory over Sporting KC on Decision Day that knocked the Los Angeles Galaxy out of the playoffs. The goal came moments after an RSL defender handled the ball in the penalty box, but the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) did not recommend a review from the head referee.

The Professional Referee Organization (PRO) verified the mistake days later in a statement.

Seattle battled back-and-forth with Sporting all season long for the No. 1 seed, but Decision Day results slid both teams down and gave the Colorado Rapids the top spot and a first round bye.

If the Sounders defeat RSL, SKC will travel to Lumen Field for spot in the conference finals.

Sporting KC won the season series 2-1, with the road team winning each matchup.

If Real Salt Lake accomplish the upset, they will travel to Children’s Mercy Park. The same place where they ended the regular season.

Either foe will face a near-full strength SKC squad after a huge momentum-boosting win in the first round.

To add to the advantage, Sporting will be on 8 days rest compared to either opponent’s five days of rest.

The Sounders were without many of their star players on Decision Day and will hope to have everyone back for the matchup against a Salt Lake side coming in on a high note.

Sporting KC fans will be watching close to see if they will be buying tickets to CMP on Sunday afternoon, or will attend watch parties as the club aims to #PaintTheWall.

2021 MLS Cup Playoff Bracket