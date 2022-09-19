KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Sporting Kansas City forward Willy Agada joined the club midway through the season, but already has a team high three Team of the Week selections this season.

Agada’s third brace of the season came in a 4-1 victory at home over Minnesota Unite on his 23rd birthday.

The forward is tied for second on the team with 7 goals this season with Daniel Salloi, behind Johnny Russell who has 8.

Agada and Sporting KC host the Seattle Sounders in their season finale after the international break on Sunday, October 2.

Their season finale will be on the road at FC Dallas.

Week 32 – Team of the Week

Goalkeeper: Andre Blake (Philadelphia Union)

Defenders: Alistair Johnston (CF Montreal), Alexander Callens (NYCFC), Julian Gressel (Vancouver Whitecaps)

Midfielders: Facundo Torres (Orlando City), Riqui Puig (LA Galaxy), Gaston Brugman (LA Galaxy), Santiago Moreno (Portland Timbers)

Forwards: Karol Swiderski (Charlotte FC), Brenner (FC Cincinnati), William Agada (Sporting Kansas City)

Coach: Nick Cushing (NYCFC)

Bench: Roman Celentano (FC Cincinnati), Jakob Glesnes (Philadelphia Union), Santiago Rodriguez (NYCFC), Hany Mukhtar (Nashville SC), Jeremy Ebobisse (San Jose Earthquakes), Carlos Vela (LAFC), Gonzalo Higuain (Inter Miami)