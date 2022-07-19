KANSAS CITY, Kan. — It’s been quite a journey in the young life of Sporting Kansas City‘s newest forward William Agada.

The 5’9 Nigerian footballer who goes by Willy first left home when he was 18 years old to play for Hapoel Katamon’s youth club in Israel 2017. At first, the transition didn’t go so well.

“At that time, I was very young.”

“When the young boy is traveling, leaving his parents and his family and stuff, for the first two weeks I was like ‘naw I gotta go back home.’ But thank God that makes me become strong.

“Now I feel like ‘yea this is the time where you need to show more off to the world what you got. This is like a great opportunity for you to become who you really want to become in life.”

“It motivates me.”

Agada spent four years in Israeli professional soccer with Hapoel Katamon, Hapoel Jerusalem and Hapoel Haifa where he racked up 37 goals. Now the 22-year-old said he is ready to do that for Sporting.

“I know Peter [Vermes] will improve me in terms of ability to score in front of the goal.”

“I feel like he is in the right place to pish me to that I’m hopefully looking forward to that.”

Agada said he plays for his family. His father, Pius, still plays soccer in the local leagues and is a big influence on him. As A kid, Pius would take Willy to the park to practice with him.

“When you’re young, it’s not easy in Africa for your dad to just take you to the field and try to help you to push you into what you like doing. I think I’m looking forward to making him proud and keep pushing.”

With Agada just getting into town this past weekend, there has been no word on if he will play in Sporting’s upcoming match vs. LAFC on Saturday. But the youngster is just happy to be here and soaking it all in.

“I meet a lot of people trying to show me love, good people. It’s a good feeling. I’m happy I’m in the game.”

