KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Sporting Kansas City is fighting for its playoff life on Saturday night.

The double blue are hosting Minnesota United FC, and both teams are in the same boat fighting for a spot in the MLS Cup Playoffs.

Nine teams make the playoffs.

Sporting KC is 10th in the Western Conference, and Minnesota is 11th. Both teams have 41 points in the season.

The winner of the match will just need a draw or a loss from any of these three teams: Portland Timbers (7th in the Western Conference), FC Dallas (8th) or San Jose Earthquakes (9th).

The winner can also earn the 7th, 8th or 9th seed, depending on which team draws or loses.

If all three teams win, neither Sporting nor Minnesota will be in the playoffs. If Sporting’s match ends in a draw, neither SKC nor Minnesota will be in the playoffs.

Since it’s the last day of the regular season in the MLS, Decision Day will have all Western Conference matches beginning at 8 p.m. C.T.

In anticipation of the match, Sporting will have a Lights Out prematch where Children’s Mercy Park will be lit in blue.

“Both teams wanna win,” Sporting head coach Peter Vermes said Thursday. “You can smell the environment. You can smell what’s happening. You get it.

“The guys themselves have to be in the present.”

SKC forward Dániel Sallói said the entire team is excited about the win-or-go-home match.

“These are the games that you wanna play always,” he said. “To put us in a situation like this, everyone is so hyped and we can’t wait to get to Saturday. We have to be very smart, it’s gonna be a difficult game.

“These are the moments that you wanna wish for as a soccer player.”

Standing-room-only tickets can be purchased here.