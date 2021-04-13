Zusi, Shelton, Espinoza and Sanchez among Sporting KC players to receive COVID-19 vaccine

REUNION, FLORIDA – JULY 26: Graham Zusi #8 of Sporting Kansas City takes a shot on goal during a round of sixteen match between Sporting Kansas City and Vancouver Whitecaps as part of MLS Is Back Tournament at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex on July 26, 2020 in Reunion, Florida. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — With just a few days until the start of the 2021 season, Sporting Kansas City players have lined up to receive their COVID-19 vaccines.

SKC teamed up with Price Chopper to provide the vaccine for players and staff.

💉💉💉💉💉💉💉, EVERYBODY!



Doing our part to protect ourselves and our community from covid! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/oKQtSedFBC — Sporting Kansas City (@SportingKC) April 12, 2021

Graham Zusi, Khiry Shelton, Roger Espinoza and Ilie Sanchez are pictured receiving a dose of the vaccine on the teams official Twitter account.

The team captioned the photos with emojis and a reference to a popular game day chant to the beat of “Shots” by LMFAO featuring Lil Jon.

Major League Soccer provided an update to the health and safety protocols and will not be requiring players to be vaccinated, but those who do decide to get the shot will be exempt from a five-day mandatory quarantine following ‘high-risk behavior’ if they are asymptomatic and continue to test negative.

Sporting KC kicks off the 2021 campaign on April 17 on the road against the New York Red Bulls at 7 p.m. CST.