Sporting KC’s Gianluca Busio grabs attention of European clubs with dazzling play

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Sporting Kansas City’s Gianluca Busio is a hot commodity, and is catching the attention of European clubs.

While the rumor of Busio eventually playing overseas isn’t new, he says the fact that other teams are showing interest means he’s doing something right.

“Obviously it makes you feel good. I think as a player, especially a young guy, it’s cool being linked with big clubs and everything. Obviously they’re just rumors right now,” Busio said.

“It feels really good. I try not to think about it as much, just because I’m focused on the season and the game upcoming, and everything.”

Can confirm this. SKC have again received multiple bids for Gianluca Busio from Serie A clubs. In talks with a Dutch club as well and they expect more to follow.



Busio is one to watch closely this summer https://t.co/IOy0v8Rfp1 — Tom Bogert (@tombogert) June 4, 2021

According to ESPN and MLSsoccer.com, Sporting KC has received multiple bids from Serie A clubs, as well as a Dutch club. Busio is also on the radar of the U.S. Men’s National Team.

“There’s no surprise to me that people are interested in Busio. I think he’s a top quality player all the way around. I think he has so many great things ahead of him, especially at such a young age,” Sporting KC manager Peter Vermes said.

“I can’t say enough about his maturity and his focus on what he wants to do and kind of blocking out all the noise around him and still being able to perform at a very high level.”

Vermes says the club takes pride in developing young players through its pipeline, like Busio, who is a homegrown talent.

As for Busio potentially playing in Europe, Vermes says he’s weighing the options.

“It’s easy to go get a player, but what’s your plan for the player?” Vermes said.

“Okay, you’re going to get him and then loan him back to us. Okay, that’s maybe something that’s interesting. If you want to bring him to your club, what position is he playing? Where are all those things? I can’t tell you what the best situation is, because I haven’t heard them all yet.”