St. Louis Blues preseason schedule includes game in metro, but not in downtown KC

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — The St. Louis Blues have announced their preseason schedule to begin in September, including an inter-division showdown against the Chicago Blackhawks on October 2 at Cable Dahmer Arena in Independence.

Cable Dahmer Arena is home to the Kansas City Mavericks, member of the East Coast Hockey League.

Full Preseason Schedule

Sept. 25 – 7 p.m. vs Minnesota Wild – Enterprise Center, St. Louis

Sept. 27 – 7 p.m. vs Dallas Stars – Enterprise Center, St. Louis

Sept. 29 – 6 p.m. at Columbus Blue Jackets – Nationwide Arena, Columbus, Ohio

Oct. 1 – 7:30 p.m. at Chicago Blackhawks – United Center, Chicago

Oct. 2 – 7 p.m. vs Chicago Blackhawks – Cable Dahmer Arena, Independence, Missouri

Oct. 5 – 7 p.m. at Dallas Stars – American Airlines Center, Dallas

Oct. 6 – TBD at Minnesota Wild – Xcel Energy Center, St. Paul, Minnesota

Oct. 8 – 7 p.m. vs Columbus – Enterprise Center, St. Louis

The game versus the Blackhawks will serve as one of four home games for the Blues, the remaining three will be played at Enterprise Center in St. Louis.

The Blues are coming off a first-round playoff loss to the Colorado Avalanche in the 2021 Stanley Cup playoffs.

Tickets for the preseason games will be available at a later date, according to the team.