St. Louis Blues preseason schedule includes game in metro, but not in downtown KC

DENVER, CO – MAY 17: Jordan Kyrou #25 of the St. Louis Blues celebrates with teammates after scoring against the Colorado Avalanche during the second period in Game One of the First Round of the 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Ball Arena on May 17, 2021 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — The St. Louis Blues have announced their preseason schedule to begin in September, including an inter-division showdown against the Chicago Blackhawks on October 2 at Cable Dahmer Arena in Independence.

Cable Dahmer Arena is home to the Kansas City Mavericks, member of the East Coast Hockey League.

Full Preseason Schedule
Sept. 25 – 7 p.m. vs Minnesota Wild – Enterprise Center, St. Louis
Sept. 27 – 7 p.m. vs Dallas Stars – Enterprise Center, St. Louis
Sept. 29 – 6 p.m. at Columbus Blue Jackets – Nationwide Arena, Columbus, Ohio
Oct. 1 – 7:30 p.m. at Chicago Blackhawks – United Center, Chicago
Oct. 2 – 7 p.m. vs Chicago Blackhawks – Cable Dahmer Arena, Independence, Missouri
Oct. 5 – 7 p.m. at Dallas Stars – American Airlines Center, Dallas
Oct. 6 – TBD at Minnesota Wild – Xcel Energy Center, St. Paul, Minnesota
Oct. 8 – 7 p.m. vs Columbus – Enterprise Center, St. Louis

The game versus the Blackhawks will serve as one of four home games for the Blues, the remaining three will be played at Enterprise Center in St. Louis.

The Blues are coming off a first-round playoff loss to the Colorado Avalanche in the 2021 Stanley Cup playoffs.

Tickets for the preseason games will be available at a later date, according to the team.

