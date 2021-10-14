St. Louis judge fines NFL owners, including Chiefs’ Clark Hunt, in Rams lawsuit

ST.LOUIS — Lawyers for the National Football League and the St. Louis interests suing them over former Rams owner Stan Kroenke moving the Rams to Los Angeles were back in a St. Louis circuit courtroom Wednesday afternoon.

The judge in the case asked sharp questions about why several league owners, including Kansas City Chiefs owner Clark Hunt, have failed to abide by a previous motion months after they were ordered to do so.

Judge Christopher McGraugh had already ordered Kroenke and several other team owners to turn over financial records. The owners of the Chiefs, Cowboys, Patriots and Giants have so far failed to comply fully with the order, KTVI reports.

The records would help St. Louis attorneys know how much they could seek in damages in the case, which is scheduled to go to trial in January. Kroenke has provided 2,300 pages of documents and signed a sworn statement to his net worth.

McGraugh issued fines to Hunt ($5,000), the Patriots’ Robert Kraft ($5,000), the Cowboys’ Jerry Jones ($6,000), and the Giants’ John Mara ($8,000), and also ordered the reimbursement of $25,000 worth of St. Louis legal fees.

“It does seem to me that your clients…are dragging their feet on this.” Judge Chris McGraugh said. It seems like we’re in a three-card Monty game. This behavior just cannot go on.” https://t.co/kSlgwawXes — Joel Currier (@joelcurrier) October 13, 2021

“It feels like the Bowery boys are running this league,” McGraugh said, a reference to a 19th century New York street gang. He said it feels like we’re in a three-card Monty game.

Up next is a show cause hearing where the NFL lawyers will have to show cause as to why their clients should not be held in contempt of court for not providing those records. That hearing is scheduled for Dec. 3.