KANSAS CITY, Mo. — March 17, 2022 was a day a lot of people had been waiting for after everything was canceled in mid-March 2020 and this weekend looked very different last year.

But crowds at KC Live! Blocl – Power and Light District looked reminiscent of 2019 Thursday night as partiers packed the space for music and basketball.

It may not be the end of the pandemic, but it seemed like the end of the rainbow or at least the end of a rough two years for everyone.

“It’s a big day I really enjoy the March Madness more than the St Patrick’s Day, but I enjoy the basketball a lot,” Neal Dickinson said.

The start of the NCAA tournament fell on the day everyone celebrates their Irish heritage. And it’s the first time KU is a 1 seed, since they had a projected Final Four run ripped out from under them by the coronavirus in 2020.

“I’m a big KU fan, I’m also Irish. I turned 21 yesterday, being here I get the best of worlds,” KU Junior Sean Sexton said.

Fans watched throughout the day as one upset hopeful of the Jayhawks, the Iowa Hawkeyes went by the wayside. Then a team penciled in for the Final Four on many brackets, the Kentucky Wildcats lost in overtime to 15 seed Saint Peter’s.

“We love it because we have our brackets and some have been busted and some haven’t,” Donna Smith said.

Even for those more focused on shamrocks than “Rock Chalk”, there was plenty of reason to celebrate Thursday. Businesses had no complaints either about the sea of green, and piles of green filling up their cash registers.

“Starting to feel like normal, looks like normal, pretty free,” Travis Poston said.

One thing that’s not free though a DUI. Signs reminded people to drive carefully. Revelers FOX4 spoke with also said they planned to use a ride share option after a day of consuming several green beers.