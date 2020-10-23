Steelers release former Chiefs punter Dustin Colquitt after less than 2 months

Dustin Colquitt #2 of the Kansas City Chiefs punts as the Chiefs play the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium on November 5, 2017 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Punter Dustin Colquitt, who played for the Chiefs for 15 years, has been released from the Pittsburgh Steelers after signing with the team less than two months ago.

The team announced the player’s release in a tweet about changes to their roster.

Head coach Mike Tomlin said the team’s punting was not “up to snuff,” and that they would do whatever was necessary to change that, according to the Steelers website.

We have made several roster moves:



▪️ Released P Dustin Colquitt

▪️ Placed LB Devin Bush on the Reserve/Injured List

▪️ Promoted DE Henry Mondeaux to the 53-man roster

Colquitt signed with the Steelers on Sept. 7, a week before their first game of the 2020 season.

Colquitt signed with the Steelers on Sept. 7, a week before their first game of the 2020 season. It was the highest-profile of a series of roster moves Pittsburgh at the time. Team leadership said they were excited about the athlete’s long history of consistently well-executed kicks.

“He’s got a consistent resume over 15 years under a variety of circumstances,” coach Mike Tomlin said the day after the signing. “That’s an asset to us.”

Colquitt was nominated for the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award in 2009, 2018 and 2019.

