Students, colleagues pay tribute to Olathe West baseball coach who died after contracting COVID-19

OLATHE, Kan. — Students and colleagues at Olathe West paid tribute to assistant baseball coach Derek Leppert, who died after contracting COVID-19.

Leppert died Thursday in a rehabilitation hospital, where he was receiving care for his illness.

Head baseball coach Rick Sabath remembered him fondly.

“Devastating. When you lose a good friend unexpectedly, it’s difficult on everyone, family and friends.”

Sabath called Coach Leppert “selfless” and said he worked in the front office at Olathe West, where he knew all the students by name.

“It wasn’t uncommon. You can see that on the social media post. There’s a story of the caller ID being a different name and he had that memorized and he knew the person by first name and it didn’t even show on the ID, so that’s the kind of guy we’re talking about,” he said.

Prior to coaching at Olathe West, Coach Lepp coached at Blue Valley Southwest. In the summer, he coached with the Royals scout team.

The Royals will have a moment of silence for Leppert before tomorrow’s game.

There is a gofundme set up for Coach Leppert’s family. You can donate here.