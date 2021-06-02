Super Bowl LVII to be held at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona

GLENDALE, Ariz. — The NFL and the Arizona Super Bowl Host Committee have announced that State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona will be the host for Super Bowl LVII on Sunday, February 12, 2023.
This will be the fourth time the Super Bowl will be held in the state, the last time being Super Bowl XLIX when the New England Patriots defeated the Seattle Seahwaks and the stadium was known as the University of Phoenix Stadium.
Arizona, South Florida, New Orleans, Los Angeles and Tampa are the only sites to have hosted the Super Bowl more than four times.
Super Bowl LVI will be played on February 13, 2022, at the new SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, California.