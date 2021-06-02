Super Bowl LVII to be held at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona

GLENDALE, ARIZONA – APRIL 08: Aerial Banner Flying Over State Farm Stadium To Thank Senators Sinema & Kelley For The American Rescue Act at State Farm Stadium on April 08, 2021 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Will Powers/Getty Images for Real Recovery Now!)

GLENDALE, Ariz. — The NFL and the Arizona Super Bowl Host Committee have announced that State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona will be the host for Super Bowl LVII on Sunday, February 12, 2023.

𝐒𝐀𝐕𝐄 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐃𝐀𝐓𝐄: The @NFL and our Arizona Super Bowl Host Committee are excited to announce that Super Bowl LVII will be played at @StateFarmStdm on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023! #SuperBowl #SB57 #AllAZ 🏈🌵☀️ pic.twitter.com/mgBrVHZ2Cf — AZSuperBowl (@AZSuperBowl) June 2, 2021

This will be the fourth time the Super Bowl will be held in the state, the last time being Super Bowl XLIX when the New England Patriots defeated the Seattle Seahwaks and the stadium was known as the University of Phoenix Stadium.

Arizona, South Florida, New Orleans, Los Angeles and Tampa are the only sites to have hosted the Super Bowl more than four times.

Super Bowl LVI will be played on February 13, 2022, at the new SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, California.